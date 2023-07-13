Reactions As Orji Kalu Was Pictured Together With Labour Party Governor, Alex Otti Yesterday (Photo)

The former Governor of Abia State and federal lawmaker representing Abia North in the red chamber of the national assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has been pictured together with the incumbent Abia State Governor, Alex Otti.

Alex Otti of the Labour Party won the recently-conducted Abia State Governorship election by defeating the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Okey Ahiwe and many other strong contenders in the race. Alex Otti succeeded his predecessor, Okezie Ikpeazu of the Peoples Democratic Party on the 29th of May, 2023.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and one of the aspirants for the 10th Senate presidency met with Alex Otti when the latter had a private meeting with federal lawmakers from his state.

Reacting on his verified Facebook page, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu said; “After a private meeting of lawmakers from Abia state in the National Assembly with the Governor of Abia state, Dr Alex Otti. #ouk #keephopealive.”

