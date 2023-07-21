Reactions As Orji Kalu Shares New Photos Of An Ongoing Road Construction Project In Abia North

Many hours ago, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu of the All Progressive Congress, APC, took to his social media page to share photos of the ongoing projects in Amaoba, Arochukwu community, Abia North.

Senator Orji Kalu stated that the constant rainfall in the community was not enough to delay the construction project

His Statement read, “Abia-North, The rain cannot stop or delay us from the good job we started as construction of Amaoba and Arochukwu community roads continues. He said”

Orji Kalu was declared the winner of the Abia North senatorial district on February 25 by INEC. Kalu, according to the returning officer, scored 30,805 votes to defeat Nnamdi Iroh of the Labour Party, who got 27,540 votes.

Credit: Orji Kalu’s Facebook Page

