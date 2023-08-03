NEWS

Reactions As Orji Kalu Renovates A Government Primary School In Abia North

Many hours ago, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu of the All Progressive Congress, APC, took to his social media page to share photos of a completed project at Umuerem Community in Abia North, where he renovated a community primary school.

Orji Kalu thanked the people of the community as he assured them that the good work would continue.

He said, “Thank you, the great people of the Umuerem community. We are glad that Umuerem Community Primary School, Eluama of Isuikwuato LGA, and Abia North Senatorial Zone are now in order. Thank you, Nde Abia North”

Orji Kalu was declared the winner of the Abia North senatorial district on February 25 by INEC. Kalu, according to the returning officer, scored 30,805 votes to defeat Nnamdi Iroh of the Labour Party, who got 27,540 votes.

Nevertheless, Orji Kalu Post has generated beautiful reactions on the microblogging platform. See Reactions below.

What are your thoughts on this? Feel free to leave your comments with us.

