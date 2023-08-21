Reactions As Onanuga Shares The Ruling A Justice Gave In Buhari VS INEC Case To Caution Obidients

A recently shared a past court ruling by late Justice Nikki Tobi, in an apparent response to supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and the viral hashtag #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary.

Onanuga posted the ruling on Twitter on Sunday. In the 2003 case between then presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and INEC, Justice Tobi dismissed Buhari’s petition challenging his election loss.

Onanuga stated the post was meant for “Obidients” and those using the hashtag #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary, referring to enthusiastic supporters of Obi.

The hashtag gained popularity after final written arguments were adopted at the ongoing presidential election tribunal. Many Obi supporters are closely watching the proceedings, hoping the judiciary will uphold the will of the people.

By sharing Justice Tobi’s past ruling against Buhari, Onanuga appears to be suggesting the judiciary may not decide in favor of Obi, should he legally contest the 2023 election results.

Onanuga quoted Tobi’s statement that dissatisfaction with results does not mean the election is vitiated by fraud or corrupt practices. Tobi ruled there was no evidence to invalidate the 2003 outcome.

Sharing this ruling indicates Onanuga believes Obi’s supporters may be similarly disappointed if they rely heavily on the judiciary to overturn any unfavorable 2023 presidential election results.

Fastupdates247 (

)