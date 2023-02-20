Reactions As Onanuga Retweets A Tweet Containing A Video of A Northern Man Praising Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Director of Media and Publicity of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council, Bayo Onanugu, is currently being ridiculed on Twitter for retweeting a tweet that had a video clip of a man from northern Nigeria singing the praise of the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, for his hospitality and tolerance to Muslims when he was the Governor of Anambra State.

The original tweet, which was posted by a Twitter user by the name of Chymes with the Twitter handle, @donchymes, had a misleading caption.

It read:

“PETER OBI EXPOSED!!! Finally, Northerners who lived in Anambra while he was governor speak up.

The man is not who some of you say he is, The picture on 2nd slide confirms what they said here.”

The tweet was accompanied by a video, where the northern man eulogized Obi for showing Muslims in Anambra State great hospitality during their Ramadan fast by coming with provisions to the mosque to break the fast with them, a picture that captured the moment.

However, Onanuga, a veteran journalist and media executive, fell for the trick. He jumped on the tweet without looking at its contents and retweeted it with the following caption:

“We have said countless times, Peter Obi is not what his supporters claim he is.”

Expectedly, his tweet elicited reactions from many users, who mostly mocked him for unwittingly campaigning for Peter Obi instead of his principal.

He has since taken down the embarrassing tweet.

