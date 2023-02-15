NEWS

Reactions As On-Lookers Refuse To Help Put Off A Tinubu-Shettima Branded Campaign Car On Fire

A video which was uploaded online by a twitter user, captured the moment a Tinubu-Shettima branded campaign car caught fire. People who were present, including passersby refused to help the owner of the car who was busy looking for a way to put off the car.

Some Nigerians have taken to their twitter handle to react to the video. Reacting to the video, a twitter user with the handle name ‘Freedomisnow’ commented, “Them for pity the guy na, chai. The reward of standing with the wrong crowd per time. I sorry for the young man”.

Another twitter user commented, “You guys should not glamourize or help publicize any form of violence. Even if it seem against other contestants. It never ends well”.

Below are some screenshots of the reactions and comments from Nigerians online;

You can watch the video by clicking on the link below; https://Video

What do you have to say about this?

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

