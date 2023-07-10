Reactions As Oluwo Of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi Was Pictured Together With Nasir El-Rufai

The traditional ruler of Iwo in Osun State, Oba AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi has been pictured together with former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai at an event in Lagos State, southwest geopolitical zone of Nigeria.

The two leaders met at an event organized by the Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC where they bagged awards.

(Photo Credit – Oba AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi Official Facebook Page)

Oba AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi said; “Notable personalities gathered at the Combo Hall of Lagos State Television yesterday to identify with me as I received Defender of the Faithful award bestowed by The Muslims Rights (MURIC). The former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir ElRufai was also honoured. The popular legal icon, Mallam Yusuf Ali chaired the event.”

The recent post by Oba AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi on his official Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source – AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi Official Facebook Page

Peteru4011 (

)