Reactions As Oluwo Of Iwo, Abdulrasheed Akanbi Was Pictured Together With Oyo Gov, Seyi Makinde

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi has been pictured together with the executive Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde today in Ibadan, Oyo State capital during an event.

Oba AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi said; “Today, I honoured the Olubadan of Ibadanland, HRM Oba Moshood Olalekan Balogun, as he promoted 11 Ibadan High Chiefs to Obas. It was an historical moment. The governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde presented Staff of Office.”

(Photo Credit – AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi Official Facebook Page)

He added; As usual, I prayed for sound health for Olubadan and enjoined the newly promoted Chiefs to Obas to prioritize the welfare of their subjects.”

The recent post by the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi on his official Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source – AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi Official Facebook Page

