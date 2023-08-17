Reactions as Olise turns down Chelsea move to stay at Crystal Palace

Few moments ago, Popular Football Journalist, Fabrizio Romano reported that France International, Michael Olise has turned down a move to Stamford Bridge this summer inorder to stay at Crystal Palace.

The talented Winger has reportedly signed a new four year deal with Crystal Palace and this is definitely a huge blow to the Blues. Fabrizio Romano revealed this on his Official Facebook page today being Thursday the 17th day of August, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react.

Recall that Chelsea Football Club have been linked with Olise for the past couple of weeks and they reportedly activated the player’s release clause earlier this week but unfortunately, the deal has fell through.

The Blues were planning on turning all their attention to the transfer of the player after completing that of Moises Caceido and Romeo La but it looks like they will now look for other options.

The above photo was captured immediately after Michael Olise penned down a new four year deal with Crystal Palace and he seems really excited judging from the smile he wore on his face.

Michael Olise is considered as one of the finest young talent in the English Premier League, he rose through the ranks at Selhurst Park some couple of years back and ever since then, he has done absolutely amazing for himself. He’s really good at what he does and he’s definitely not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

