Reactions As Okonkwo Releases Video Of Obi’s Lawyers Preparing Themselves For The Tribunal

The OBIDATTI Presidential campaign spokesperson, Kenneth Okonkwo has released a video of some members of the legal team of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi getting set ahead of their tribunal sitting

It is no longer news that the labour party presidential aspirant is currently at the presidential election petition court trying to nullify the victory of the All Progressive Congress, APC presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The case has begun since on Monday, May 8 and it has been ongoing since then.

The labour party presidential Spokeman, took to his Twitter page on Tuesday to release a video of peter Obi’s Lawyers preparing their final written address ahead of the presidential election petition case

In a post that he shared on his Twitter page, He asked his supporters to send words of prayers to the team

