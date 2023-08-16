NEWS

Reactions As Oby Ezekwesili Sends Message To The Judiciary After Billboard Was Pulled Down

Former minister of education and Chairman of the World Trade Organization, WTO, Dr Oby Ezekwesili has sent a message to the judiciary after the billboard with the inscription which says All Eyes On The Judiciary was pulled down

The destruction of the billboard has led to various reactions from social media users

The fomer minister of education, however, took to her verified Twitter page on Wednesday to send a message to the judiciary

According to the post that she made, she said that the constitution owes the citizens absolute judicial independence, transparency and integrity

In her post, she said that the digital billboard is so much cheaper than one that an obviously misguided regulator demolished

She ended are post by saying that all eyes are on the judiciary

After she made the post, here are some reactions from social media users

