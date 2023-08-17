NEWS

Reactions As Oby Ezekwesili Sends Message To The Judiciary After Billboard Was Pulled Down

Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, a former education minister and chairman of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), has issued a message to the judiciary after the removal of a billboard bearing the slogan “All Eyes On The Judiciary.”

There has been a wide range of responses from social media users to the demolition of the billboard.

However, on Wednesday, the ex-education minister used her verified Twitter account to address the court system directly.

She said in her piece that the constitution owes the people uncompromising judicial independence, openness, and integrity.

She wrote that the digital billboard is significantly more cost-effective than the one that a misinformed regulator tore down.

At the end of her post, she emphasised the importance of the judicial system.

Here are some responses from internet users after she posted

