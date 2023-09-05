Reactions As Oby Ezekwesili Says Jury Is Still Out On 2023 Elections & Citizens Have #AllEyesOnJudiciary
The former minister of education and Chairman of World Trade Organization, WTO, Dr Oby Ezekwesili has stated that the jury is still on 2023 elections and that the citizens have their eyes on the judiciary
This statement was contained in a post that she shared on her verified Twitter page on Tuesday
According to the Chairman of the World Trade Organization, she made the statement while addressing a crowd at the National Dialogue for Professor Udenta O Udenta’s 60th birthday celebration
She released the post on her page and several reactions from social media users have trailed it
She said that the court is still on the matter relating to the 2023 elections and many citizens have their eyes focused on the judiciary
