Reactions As Oby Ezekwesili Endorses #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary & Says Kudos To Citizens Doing That Too

Former minister of Education and the chairman of the World Trade Organization, WTO, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili has sparked several reactions on social after she once again endorsed the #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary campaign and says kudos to citizens doing that too.

On Friday, the former minister of education made the declaration on her verified Twitter page.

She stated at the outset of her piece that there are no quick fixes to fixing politics in Africa; instead, it must be done by the people themselves.

She claimed that as a result, African continent citizens must strive hard to change the warped politics that the region has long practised.

However, Oby Ezekwesili stated that she unreservedly endorsed the #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary movement and giving kudos to the people doing it.

She thanked the nation’s population for holding the third arm of government responsible in her final tweet.

See the post that she shared on her verified Twitter page here

Additionally, his social media post elicited a range of reactions from casual social media users.

Kindly read the following screenshot to see some of the Nigerians’ reactions to his post:

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly drop your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below.

Gistgisty01 (

)