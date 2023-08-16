NEWS

Reactions as Obi’s Lead Counsel, Livy Uzoukwu accuses some Lawyers of corrupting the Justice system

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 47 mins ago
As the country eagerly awaits the final decision from the group of five Appeal Court Judges overseeing the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, there has been a response to a social media post made by well-known lawyer and Senior Advocate, Dr. Livy Uzoukwu. In his post, he accused certain colleagues of engaging in corrupt practices that have negatively impacted Nigeria’s judicial system.

In a tweet shared on his TWITTER account on Wednesday, August 16, Uzoukwu, the Lead Counsel representing Peter Gregory Obi at the ongoing Presidential Tribunal, highlighted that the legal profession, like any other field, has its fair share of dishonest lawyers. He emphasized that these lawyers deceive their clients into thinking that favorable judgments can only be achieved through corrupt means. Additionally, the Senior Advocate stressed that these lawyers are not acting independently, as they receive support from certain judges.

He wrote; “Like any other, the legal profession has its share of corrupt members. Corrupt lawyers pollute and desecrate the stream of justice. They mislead clients into believing that favorable judgments are the product of corruption. They have accomplices in the judiciary.”

Dr. Uzoukwu’s comments have attracted a diverse range of responses from Nigerians, which has resulted in a significant number of people engaging in the comment section.

