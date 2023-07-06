NEWS

Reactions As Obi’s Lawyer Says APC Had No Courage To Call Any Witness Before They Closed Their Case

Peter obi’s lead counsel, Livy Uzoukwu, SAN has stated that the All Progressive Congress, APC, didn’t have the courage to call any witness before they closed their case at the presidential election petition court on Wednesday

The lawyer was speaking in a video that was recorded after the court session when he made the statement

He said that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Shettima called just one witness before they closed their case. He said that the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC also did the same thing

When he was speaking , he said that “INEC called one witness, close their case, 2nd and 3rd respondents called one, close their case but APC had no courage to call any”

