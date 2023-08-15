Reactions As Obinna Nwosu Reveals He Had A Scary Dream About World War 3 And Africa was The Battleground

Obinna Nwosu, the youngest House of Representatives candidate in the concluded 2023 Abia State elections, recently took to his official Twitter handle to share a brief statement about a dream he had regarding a potential third world war with Africa as the battleground.

In a tweet that garnered significant attention from his followers and the online community, Nwosu wrote, “Last night, I had a scary dream of a 3rd world war, and this time, Africa was the battleground. I woke up screaming, ‘God forbid, God forbid, God forbid’.”

While dreams are often subjective and symbolic in nature, Nwosu’s message seems to reflect his deep concern for the stability and peace of the African continent, especially given the recent happenings in the Niger Republic.

Nwosu’s tweet received a mixed response from the Twitter community, with some echoing his sentiments and expressing their own fears about the potential consequences of a world conflict involving Africa, while others said the politician should go and sleep, and some also said “God forbid”.

