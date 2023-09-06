Reactions As Obinna Nwosu Condemns AEDC For Power Outage In Abuja

Obinna Nwosu, the youngest Houase of Representatives candidate in Abia State during the 2023 elections, has made a tweet on his official Twitter handle condemning the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) for a power outage in the state for about two days.

Recall that on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, Punch papers revealed that the AEDC said the ongoing strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress had caused a power outage in the state.

The short statement of Mr. Nwosu read, “I condemn this 48-hour strike by the AEDC. They should consider the millions of Nigerians with soup in the fridge, which may get spoiled because of this stretched power cut.

“Nigerians are going through a lot”, he concluded.

