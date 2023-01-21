NEWS

Reactions As ‘Obidients’ In Jos Block Major Roads While Trekking To The Rwang Pam stadium For Rally

Click to see Video

Peter Gregory Obi is a presidential candidate for the Labor Party, and his fans recently flocked in great numbers to the Rwang Pam stadium in Jos, where the event was filmed and is now circulating online.

On Friday, Peter Obi and his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed brought their campaign to the state of plateau.

After a successful demonstration in Niger State, however, they decided to pay a visit to the state.

However, a video uploaded online has captured the moment some supporters swarmed key roads while journeying to the venue of the Jos rally

It was expected that many people will make the trip to Rwang Pam stadium for the event.

They can be seen and heard singing in the background as they set out on their trek in the viral video.

