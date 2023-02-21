NEWS

Reactions As “Obidients” Counter Dino Melaye’s Claim that the LP Has Very Few Polling Unit Agents

Political fireworks are raging on the microblogging site, Twitter, as supporters of candidates in the February 25 presidential election battle to outdo one another in their bid to project their candidates as the most likely winners of the polls.

As I type this, “LP – 134,874” is one of the top five trends on Twitter Nigeria.The trend is a reaction to an earlier tweet by one of the spokespersons of the Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Dino Melaye. The Kogi-born politician had tweeted that one of the top four contending parties in the February 25 presidential election, the Labour Party (LP) has only 41, 234 polling unit agents.

His tweet read:

“As released by INEC

AGENTS LIST THROUGHOUT THE FEDERATION.

NNPP – 23,460 Agents

LP   -41,234 Agents

PDP- 176,974 Agents

APC- 176,974 Agents

Don’t waste your vote. God hates waste ooooo”

Expectedly, his tweets elicited reactions from so many Twitter users, especially from opponents of the presidential candidate of the LP, Peter Obi. They mocked and ridiculed the party, wondering how it could possibly win the election with such a paltry number of agents in comparison to that registered by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the PDP.

But the euphoria of the anti-LP persons did not last for long as Obi’s supporters, alias Obidients, soon countered Melaye’s claims backed with what appears to be an official document from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The document shows that the LP has 134,874 polling unit agents across the nation.

Quite understandably, this counter-information has also generated a lot of mixed reactions from Twitter users. 

Read some of the reactions here:

What is your take on this development?

