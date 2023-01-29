Reactions As Obi Receives Cash Donation From An SS2 Female Student With Igbo And Yoruba Names

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and his team continue to take the Labour Party presidential campaign to the states of the federation, through Town Hall Meetings and rallies, many young Nigerians who believe in Peter Obi’s presidency continue to make impact on his way to winning the presidential election, in their own little ways.

During one of his meetings with Nigerians to win their hearts towards voting for him in the forthcoming presidential election, a young Nigerian female student, in her own little way supported Peter Obi’s presidential ambition by donating some money for the movement.

The young female student, according to Peter Obi who took the development to his Twitter handle, is an SS2 student in one of Nigerian secondary schools. Peter Obi on Twitter addressed her as Chizzy Ebube Balogun; a combination of Igbo and Yoruba names.

Reacting after receiving the cash donation from the young Nigerian female student, Peter Obi while appreciating her donation noted that her donation is small, but yet most invaluable.

Peter Obi further said that Chizzy Ebube Balogun has invested in her future and those of her contemporaries and generations yet unborn, adding that she is an exemplar in social consciousness. He further prayed for God’s blessings on her and her generation.

However, many Nigerians were amazed by her generosity, especially the fact that her name is a combination of Igbo and Yoruba names.

Below is how some Nigerians reacted to the development.

