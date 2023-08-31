Reactions As Obi Pens Tribute To Late Pa Michael Akinkunmi, The Man Who Designed Nigeria’s Flag

A few minutes ago, reactions began trailing a social media post put up by Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi in which he penned a tribute to the late Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi, the man who designed the flag of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a series of tweets posted on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, August 31, Obi lamented the death of Pa Akinkunmi who died two days ago at the ripe old age of 93, after a brief illness.

According to the former Anambra Governor, Akinkunmi’s role in capturing Nigeria’s identity through the design of the country’s national flag, will remain memorable despite his demise.

Describing him as a patriot, Obi insisted that the only way to honour the great work of the late Akinkunmi is for Nigerians to continue to live in unity and harmony as a symbol of the nation’s identity, which is depicted in the colors of the country’s flag.

Concluding his tweet, the Labour Party flag bearer went on to pray for the eternal rest for the soul of the deceased.

You can read his full tweet below:

Quite interestingly, Obi’s remarks have drawn a flurry of reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians online, with many persons joining him in praying for the soul of the deceased.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

