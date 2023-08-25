Reactions As Obi Pens Birthday Tribute To Labour Party Chieftain, Balami Isaac

A few minutes ago, reactions began trailing a social media post put up by Labour Party presidential flag bearer, Peter Gregory Obi in which he penned a tribute to a chieftain of his party, Balami Isaac, on the latter’s 39th birthday celebration.

In a series of tweets posted on his verified Twitter handle on Friday, August 25, Obi described Balami as one of the young promising Nigerians that continue to strengthen his hope for a better Nigeria.

Going further, the former Anambra Governor pointed out that Balami’s contributions to the Obidient Movement, especially in his role as the National Deputy Manager of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council has stood him out among his generation.

Obi then went on to applaud the LP Chieftain’s compassion for the less privileged, especially for victims of insurgency, adding that his entrepreneurial spirit and remarkable achievements at the youthful age of 39 is a testament of the zeal that the young generation in Nigeria possesses.

Concluding his tweet, Obi apologized for not being able to attend a colloquium being organized as part of the birthday celebrations.

Check out his tweets below:

As expected, Obi’s remarks have drawn a flurry of reactions among a cross-section of Nigerians, as many persons joined in celebrating the LP chieftain.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

