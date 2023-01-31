NEWS

Reactions As Obi Meets European Union Members In Abuja After Jigawa Rally

The labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has been sighted in Abuja holding a progressive meeting with the members of the European Union

The former governor of Anambra state flew to Abuja to participate in the meeting immediately after the rally in Jigawa

It is no longer news that he and his vice, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed were in Jigawa state on Monday in continuation of their presidential campaign

Peter obi and Datti started by holding a Town Hall Meeting With Students and women in the state before proceeding to the palace of the Emir of Dutse and finally the rally venue

Reactions have now trailed his presence in Abuja following the rally. Many have wondered how he manages to be at various places at different time

In the viral pictures shared online, he could be seen discussing at a round table with members of the union, critical issues of national development

