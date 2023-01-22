This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Spokesperson Said Obi Will Get More Endorsements

The Spokesperson for the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, has boasted that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi will get more endorsements from elder statesmen in Nigeria.

Yunusa said that Obi’s presidential race was not an individual project, but rather cuts across all the states in the country.

Senator Kalu made the comment few days ago on a Channels Television political programme, ‘One-on-one’.

The news headline has generated mixed reactions among the Facebook users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the news on Facebook:

That doesn’t guarantee national electoral victory at all. But keep selling your principles and ideologies to nooks and crannies of the nation, that can ensure victory. Good lucuk.

Promotion, and endowment is from God, not by men, some of the elders are battling in their hearts how to stand up for the younger generation to take the mantle of leadership in Nigeria, but for sure God will reward them greatly in their lives. We forward to see the God fearing ones to release Nigeria for good.

A lot of elder statesman want to join the movement without joining the Labour party to ensure Peter Obi and Baba Ahmed win, so we can capture our country back from those who have held us down.

What is your opinion on this matter? Kindly drop your comments in the box below.

Source: Punch Newspaper and Facebook

Content created and supplied by: Number_One (via 50minds

News )

#Reactions #ObiDatti #Presidential #Campaign #Spokesperson #Obi #EndorsementsReactions As Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Spokesperson Said Obi Will Get More Endorsements Publish on 2023-01-23 00:04:14