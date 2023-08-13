Reactions As Obi Calls For Dialogue Between Niger’s Military Junta And ECOWAS
Amid the ongoing faceoff between the Economic Council Of West African States (ECOWAS) and the military junta that has seized power in the Niger Republic, reactions have begun trailing a social media post put up by Labour Party presidential flag bearer, Peter Gregory Obi in which he urged both parties to embrace peaceful dialogue instead of war.
In a series of tweets posted on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, August 13, Obi pointed out that any armed conflict in the Niger Republic would would have not only have a negative effect on Nigeria, but it would also have put the West African subregion at a huge disadvantage.
Going further, the former Anambra Governor lauded the efforts of prominent Nigerians who have taken it upon themselves to ensure a peaceful resolution of the ongoing crisis.
Concluding his tweet, Obi joined well-meaning citizens of Nigeria in urging ECOWAS and the military junta to join other organizations like the AU (African Unity), and the United Nations (UN) in reaching a peaceful resolution without descending into armed conflict.
Check out his tweets below:
As expected, Obi’s remarks have drawn a flurry of mixed reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians online, with many trooping to the comments section to share their thoughts.
See screenshots of some reactions below:
