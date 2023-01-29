Reactions As Obi Arrives Port Harcourt From His Rally In Borno State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, had a busy weekend, visiting three different states in the span of 24 hours for various political events and town hall meetings in advance of the 2023 presidential election.

On Friday morning, Obi held a town hall meeting with students and later that night, he attended an all-night worship program at the Dunamis Church in Abuja.

Afterward, he made his way to Borno State for a Labour Party campaign rally, where he spoke with local youth and women in town hall-style forums.

Many of Obi’s supporters have voiced their approval of the former governor of Anambra State’s work ethic upon his arrival in Port Harcourt for the South South Business Summit after a successful trip in Borno State.

Please, Your Excellency, get some sleep.

“In barely 24 hours, you were able to go from Uni Abuja to Banex Plaza to the glory dome for one entire night before finally arriving in Port Harcourt. Honestly, all I can say is Omo “.

