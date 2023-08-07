Reactions As Obaze Says Obi Was Regular During Court Sittings & He Will Smile At Last

Oseloka H Obaze, a labor party chieftain and One of the aides of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, has stated that Obi was regular throughout the court sitting therefore, he will smile at last

It is no longer news that the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi is currently challenging the victory of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the presidential election petition Court

It would be recalled that the last time that the legal representatives were at the court was when they adopted their final written address

However, they are all now anticipating the final judgement of the court sitting

In a post that Oseloka Obaze shared on his official Twitter page, he said the former governor of Anambra state was very regular during the court proceedings and for that reason he will definitely smile at last

