Reactions As Obasanjo Says It’s Immoral, Unconstitutional For Lawmakers To Decide Their Pay

According to Channels Television, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described the self-determination of lawmakers’ emoluments as immoral and unlawful, claiming that those who should support the constitution are “the ones who undermine it.”

The former President made the remarks while speaking at the 60th anniversary celebration of legal icon Aare Afe Babalola’s call to the Bar in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Monday.

According to Obasanjo, salary distribution for elected officials is the job of the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), which the lawmakers, he claims, have abandoned in order to fix their own salaries.

The commission is tasked with assessing the proper remuneration for political officeholders, including parliamentarians, under paragraph 32(a-e) of Part I of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Obasanjo said, “The point in Nigeria that I have seen and can attest to is that most of the people who are supposed to be operationalizing or managing the constitution and seeing democracy progress are actually the ones who undermine the constitution.

“By our constitution, the emoluments of all elected individuals are meant to be regulated by the revenue mobilisation commission, but our legislators throw that aside and craft laws and put whatever income for themselves.

“Even if that were constitutional, it would not be moral, and, of course, it is neither constitutional nor moral.”

A Twitter user identified as Dr. Bamisaye Olutola said, “I agree totally with Papa OBJ, because no man should be a judge in his own cause. An independent and impartial body should be allowed to determine the salaries of elected officials, including members of the parliament.”

Temitope said, “He made sense, but he should have implemented it while he was in office.”

