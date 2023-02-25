Reactions As Obasanjo Reposts The Name Of The LP Presidential Candidate On His Twitter Page

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It’s just a few hours before the Presidential election, the former head of state of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo reposted the name of the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi on his Twitter page. His action by posting the name drew lots of attention and attraction from many social media users as they appreciate his effort for endorsing Peter Obi in the election.

It was reported that the former Head of state was criticized for endorsing the former governor of Anambra state a few months ago and right now he has done it again signifying his full support for him. He made the post on his Twitter page with a tick sign but no comment was made alongside the name.

Many reactions have been made, regarding the post as some Twitter users appreciate him and join the former head of state to declare their support for the Presidential candidate.

Here are some of the reactions from his Twitter page

