Reactions As Northern Islamic Clerics Endorse Peter Obi

A group of Islamic clerics in northern Nigeria have backed the labor party’s Peter Gregory Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed for president.

The Islamic clerics provided a few arguments for supporting the former governor of Anambra state in a video that is currently going viral online.

The movie displays During a news conference, the group’s leader stated that after evaluating each presidential contender who had visited them, they had determined that Obi was the best option.

The manager continued “The labor party’s presidential candidate, His Excellency Peter Obi, is who we are here to support today. He is without a doubt the finest option for our nation, based on our examination of the platforms of all the candidates.

It is possible to find his past. His dedication to encouraging excellent administration has also been studied.” To view the entire press conference and all of the statements, please click the link below.

Publish on 2023-01-22