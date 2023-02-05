Reactions as Nigerian Senator, Sani tells Bankers on what type of dressing to avoid at this time

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Amid the growing hardship that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) naira redesign policy has inflicted on Nigerians, Nigerian Senator, Shehu Sani have taken to social media to tell bankers on what type of dressing to avoid.

According to Senator Shehu Sani, bankers are to avoid wearing neck tie at this time, because their customers could use it against them when they are angry.

Senator Shehu Sani tweeted: “If you are a Banker, don’t wear neck tie at this time when your customers are angry.”

This tweet from Nigerian Senator, Shehu Sani telling bankers on what type of dressing to avoid at this time has attracted reactions from his fans, Nigerians and social media users, as some have totally agreed with him, saying anything can happen, while some said they pitied their loved ones.

A Twitter user wrote: “Perfect said sir…”

Another twitter user wrote: “I pity bankers wives because the amount of massaging and pampering they are doing on their husbands now hmmmm”

