Reactions as Nigerian Police FPRO schools man who tried to troll the university he graduated from.

Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi has left Nigerians and social media users buzzing after schooling man who tried to troll the university he graduated from (UI).

Reacting to a recent tweet from the Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, where he greeted all UItes, hailing them, the man tweeted: “There’s a uni named University of Ibadan for this Nigeria? Omoh na only Obafemi Awolowo University dey o and some other universities. Correct it sir.”

Replying this tweet, the Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi schooled him by tweeting: “I engage your founding fathers in OAU who are products of UI, and not OAU toddlers. Abeg, go sleep.”

This reply from Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have said this is his only tweet they can like, while some have find it very funny.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

