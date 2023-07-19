NEWS

Reactions as Nigerian Police FPRO, Prince Adejobi replies man who questioned his love for the IGP.

Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi has left Nigerians and social media users buzzing after replying a man who recently questioned his love for the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

Reacting to a recent tweet from the Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, where he said he loves the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, the man tweeted: “You never told us you loved him before he became IGP, so typical of you guys always attaching to the top ones, wetyn you wan beg sef 😂😂😂”

This tweet from the man questioning the love of Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi for the IGP has attracted reactions from Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi himself, who replied: “How is that your headache? When you become a spoke-man in future, if your destiny allows,I pray you understand. Ok”

This reply from Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have called it eyes servi e, while some have find the reply very funny.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

