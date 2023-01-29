Reactions As Nigerian Lawmakers Propose ‘June 31st’ As Another Deadline For Eradication Of Old Notes

Social Media Users have wondered if June has up to 31 days after senators in the house of Assembly kept on mentioning It as the proposed deadline for the remittance of old naira notes

It is no longer news that the Central Bank had earlier chosen Jan 31st, 2023 as the date for the old naira notes to go out of circulation

However, in a bid to reschedule the date, the lawmakers proposed June 31st and this is generating lots of comments as June only has 30 days

In the viral video, they kept mentioning June 31st

A senator said “The deadline may be shifted from 31st January to 31st June 2023 “

Another senator said “Majority of our people live in rural areas where there are no banks and there are no POS so it is expected to extend the time as suggested in the motion”

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan in the viral video also said “So if you support the extension from 31st January to 31st June 2023 say Hi, if you don’t support say, Nay”

Confirm the video below

Here are a few reactions from media users

