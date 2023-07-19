NEWS

Reactions as Nigerian FPRO shares photos of IGP with the Association of Retired Police Officers.

Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi has left Nigerians and social media users buzzing after sharing some photos of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun with the Association of Retired Police officers in his office.

Sharing photos of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun with the Association of Retired Police officers in his office, Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi tweeted: “Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun receives Association of Retired Police Officers in his office. They were led by retired senior Officers to discuss the inclusion of retired officers in his policing strategies.”

This tweet from Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi sharing Photos of the Inspector General of Police with the Association of Retired Police officers in his office has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have commended the IGP while some have called it a good development.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

