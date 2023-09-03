NEWS

Reactions as Nigerian FPRO shares Photos of IGP and his wife at the Redemption Camp.

Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi has left Nigerians and social media users buzzing after sharing photos of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun and his beautiful wife during the Holy Ghost Service at the Redemption Camp in Ogun State, recently.

Sharing photos of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun and his wife during the Holy Ghost Service at the Redemption Camp, the Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi tweeted: “IGP Praises God at the Holy Ghost Service, Redemption Camp, Ogun State on Friday. Prays for peace, unity and safety of Nigeria. May the Lord hear his prayers and supplications of his heart.”

This tweet from Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi sharing Photos of the IGP and his wife at the Redemption Camp has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have questioned if prayers will be the one to solve Nigeria’s problem, while some said Amen.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

