Reactions as Nigerian FPRO reveals it is an offence for drivers to overtake from the right side.

Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi has left Nigerians and social media users buzzing after revealing it is a traffic offence for drivers to overtake from the right side inside of the left side.

Revealing it is an offence for drivers to overtake from the right side instead of the left, the Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi tweeted: “I feel so sad and concerned when I see some drivers and riders overtaking from the right side, instead of the left side. It’s a traffic offence to do that. Most especially Okada (Motorcycle) riders.”

This tweet from the Nigerian Police Force revealing it is an offence for drivers to overtake from the right side, has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have said they learnt something today, while some have said most people that break this law are police escorts and convoys.

