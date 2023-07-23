NEWS

Reactions as Nigerian COAS was spotted doing press-ups with the troops in Plateau State on Saturday.

Nigerian Chief of Army Staff COAS, Major General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja has left Nigerians and social media users buzzing after he was spotted doing multiple press-up with the Nigerian Soldiers on the parade ground in Plateau State, while motivating them on Saturday.

This gesture from the Nigerian Chief of Army Staff COAS, Major General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja doing multiple press-ups with the Nigerian soldiers in the parade on Saturday, while motivating them has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have seems very impressed with the Chief of Army Staff COAS,, Major General Taoreed Abiodun, as they have blessed him, while some have wished him all the best.

You will recall that the Chief of Army Staff COAS, Major General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja formally flagged off the ongoing operation to quell the unfortunate herders and farmers clashes in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau state.

