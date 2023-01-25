NEWS

Reactions As Nigerian Celebrities Reveal How They Will Celebrate Obi’s Victory If He Eventually Wins

The presidential general election in Nigeria comes up in less than thirty-five days(35)

Political parties and supporters are doing everything possible to cover all grounds

There is no region in the country where a campaign has not been staged. The North-west, North-East, South-South, South-East, South-West, and North central have all received one candidate or the other

However, as campaigns get intense, some supporters can’t seem to stop anticipating their preferred candidate emerging as the potential winner after Feb 25th

However, some Nigerian Celebrities have taken to their social media page, Instagram precisely, to express how they would feel if their preferred candidate, the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi eventually wins at the polls

Celebrities which include, popular influencer, Tunde Ednut, Nigeria comedian, Acapella, Nigerian Award-winning music video director, Unlimited LA, and Obaksolo have all expressed how they would feel and the things they may likely do

Tunde Ednut said that he would be in the country the following day

Kindly read their posts below

Kindly read up on a few reactions from social media users below

