Reactions As Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC Officially Endorses Peter Obi Few Days To Election

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has officially endorsed the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti as the president of Nigeria in the forthcoming election

The association made the declaration through a letter that surfaced online on Tuesday

In the letter that was dated 21st of Feb 2023, and titled ” The elections are here, support the labor party” the association called for massive support for the former governor of Anambra state and his running mate going into the Saturday election

According to the content of the letter ” This is a clarion call to all workers and working people that as we approach the final push towards the forthcoming presidential election come Feb. 25, 2023, we should ensure massive turnout of votes for the success of the labor party in line with an earlier resolution of the national executive council, NEC “

Content created and supplied by: Bodeblogs (via 50minds

News )

