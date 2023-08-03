Reactions As Niger Republic Citizens Were Seen Parading With Anti-Tinubu Banners In Viral Video

A video currently circulating online has captured the moment some citizens of the Republic of Niger were seen moving about with some banners and fliers which has the photographs of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In the viral video that surfaced online, while some of the citizens were seen trekking some were seen on a moving vehicle

The video, after it surafced online has been generating several comments from social media users

It is no longer news that the video is surfacing online following the recent millitary takeover in the nation. It would be recalled that the Millitary Men in the country stormed the state house a few days ago to seize power from the democratic elected president, Muhammed Bazoum

The issue has however has led to the intervention of the Economic Community Of West Africa State, ECOWAS, headed by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

There have been several reactions online after the people of Niger were seen displaying the pictures of Tinubu

Checkout some reactions from social media users below

Bodeblogs (

)