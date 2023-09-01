Reactions As Niger Gov Tells Members Of Parliatives Committee To Divert Parliatives & Land In Jail

There have been several reactions after the new gov of Niger state, Mohammed Bago told members of the parliatives committee to steal the parliatives meant for the people and land in jail

His statement is coming after the federal government released a total sum of N5B to each of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT a few weeks ago

It is no longer news that the federal government released the funds so as to cushion the effect that came with the removal of the fuel subsidy

However, the governor of Niger state has now stated that no member of the parliatives committee would steal the parliatives meant for the people and go scot free

According to the report on PUNCH NEWSPAPERS, he said that the Niger state government has already obtained a summon from the court ahead of those who will commit the offense

However, after the governor made the statement, there have been several reactions from social media users

