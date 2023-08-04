Reactions As Niger Coup Leaders Plan To Recall Their Ambassador To Nigeria After Negotiation Failed

The military junta in Niger Republic is reportedly planning to recall its ambassador to Nigeria after negotiation with the delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) failed.

A few days after the government of President Mohammad Bazoum of Niger Republic was toppled by military officers, a development which has continued to elicit public opinion.

Following the coup in Niger, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), headed by President Bola Tinubu, had given the coup leaders a one-week ultimatum to return the country to democratic government.

Nigeria had also cut the supply of electricity to the country as part of the measures to use force on the military rulers.

But in a recent development, President Tinubu had sent a delegation to the country to intervene and end the crisis in Niger. And many are hoping that the delegation led by former military Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar, will be able to intervene and restore normalcy in the country.

On Friday August 4th, The Punch reported that the negotiation with the delegation has failed, and that the junta led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani is set to recall its ambassadors to Nigeria, France, Togo and the United States, as it also pushes to evict French and American troops in the country.

In a statement which was sent to The Punch correspondent, a source said – “The ongoing negotiation has failed. The junta has declared that it’ll recall Niger’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Togo, France and the US.”

Another source said that “the junta has just announced that it’ll evict French and US troops in Niger Republic, noting that all MoU agreements between France and Niger have ended.”

The development has been generating mixed reactions from members of the public, with many saying that negotiation remains the only option in this case.

Below are some of the reactions from people:

Richiehenshaw (

)