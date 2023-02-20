Reactions As New Photos Of The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi Surface Online

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Recently, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi was photographed shaking hands with the Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamali CFR. The pictures were posted on Facebook by the Peter Obi The Rock movement site. In the short time since the photographs were posted, they have amassed over a thousand likes and comments.

An article was published alongside the photographs, which stated, “With thanks to @MallawanZazzau:

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, was welcomed in His Palace by the Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli CFR, earlier today. Also present were His Vice, Dr. Yusuf Datti, Mallam Ibrahim Sidi Bamalli, a candidate for the Senate seat representing Kaduna North; Jonathan Asake, a candidate for governor of Kaduna State; and Ibrahim Suleiman Dabo, a candidate for the Hopefully, Allah will give us a good leader. Amen “.

Incredulous viewers responded strongly to the message, and others shared their ideas and reactions.

