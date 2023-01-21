NEWS

Reactions As New Photos Of The APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Surfaces Online.

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 343 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As New Photos Of The APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Surfaces Online.

Bashir Ahmad who happens to be the media aide to President Muhammadu buhari, has recently posted a few photos on his official Twitter page. In the photos, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was seen with other renowned politicians as he attended the Peace accord meeting in Abuja. The photos has gotten over a thousand likes and comments in just a few hours of publication.

Bashir Ahmad also accompanied the photos with a write-up as he said, “Our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima attended a National Peace Accord meeting with other presidential candidates and party national chairmen ahead of the next month general elections, held at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.”

Many people who saw this, were amazed by what they saw, as they reacted vigorously to the post, while others gave their thoughts and opinions on what Bashir posted.

What are your thoughts and opinions on this? Kindly share with us your thoughts as we will be expecting your feedback on this.

Content created and supplied by: Bettertainment (via 50minds
News )

#Reactions #Photos #APC #Presidential #Candidate #Bola #Ahmed #Tinubu #Surfaces #OnlineReactions As New Photos Of The APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Surfaces Online. Publish on 2023-01-21 14:58:24



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 343 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

I Was Sitting Down For APC Campaign And They Threw Either Bomb Or Dynamite In Front Of Me – Victim narrates

9 mins ago

Todays Headlines:Sowore Mocks Tinubu For Sleeping In Meeting;My Political Career Still Alive—Nnamani

17 mins ago

Photos and Videos as Supporters Flood Kafancha, Kaduna State, to rally for Obi/Datti in style

25 mins ago

PDP Reacts To Alleged Endorsement Of APC Guber Candidate By Katsina Emir

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button