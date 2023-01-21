Reactions As New Photos Of The APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Surfaces Online.

Bashir Ahmad who happens to be the media aide to President Muhammadu buhari, has recently posted a few photos on his official Twitter page. In the photos, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was seen with other renowned politicians as he attended the Peace accord meeting in Abuja. The photos has gotten over a thousand likes and comments in just a few hours of publication.

Bashir Ahmad also accompanied the photos with a write-up as he said, “Our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima attended a National Peace Accord meeting with other presidential candidates and party national chairmen ahead of the next month general elections, held at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.”

Many people who saw this, were amazed by what they saw, as they reacted vigorously to the post, while others gave their thoughts and opinions on what Bashir posted.

