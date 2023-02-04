Reactions As New Photos Of LP’s Candidate, Peter Obi And His Wife Surface Online.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has recently posted a few photos on his official Twitter page, which has caused the reactions of over a thousand fans and followers. In the photos, the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate was seen with his beautiful wife as they arrived at Abeokuta for the Labour Party Presidential rally.

He also described the photos with a write-up, revealing his location to his fans and followers. In his words, “We have just arrived in Abeokuta, Ogun state for today’s rallies and other engagements. I’m looking forward to it all. We come in peace.”

Peter Obi ever since emerging as the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has been making waves on social media as his followers keeps increasing on a daily basis.

