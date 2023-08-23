NEWS

Reactions As New Photo Of Buhari & PSC, Comptroller Immigration Service Of Katsina Surfaces Online

Several reactions have trailed the latest photo of former president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari and the PSC, comptroller immigration service of Katsina state, Muhammadu Adamu

The picture surfaced online on Tuesday and there have been several comments from those exposed to it

Recall that ex president Muhammadu Buhari paved way for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29 after his tenure expired. Muhammadu Buhari, no doubt, assumed office in 2015 after which he was re elected in 2019

The new photo of the ex president and the PSC, Comptroller immigration service of Katsina state has however been commanding reactions after it made It way online

According Bashir Ahmad, the aide of the ex president who shared the picture, it was taken at the home of Buhari in Daura, Katsina state

He said the comptroller general paid the visit to the former president

See the picture that was shared from the visitation here

See what some people are saying after the photo surfaced

