Reactions As Ned Nwoko Celebrates Estranged Moroccan Wife On Her Birthday

Politician and businessman, Ned Nwoko, has caused a stir after he celebrated his estranged Moroccan wife, Laila, on her birthday. Ned Nwoko took to his social media page to wish Laila a happy birthday as he penned a lovely write-up for her.

Recall that in November 2021, Laila had taken to her social media page to announce that she was done with the politician as they were no longer together.

Laila, who had been married to Ned Nwoko for 10 years and had 3 children with him, said on her social media page that there was nothing between them anymore and urged people to stop interfering in their marriage.

In September 2022, Laila made a U-turn as she referred to Ned as “my husband” in an apology post she made on her social media page.

“I listened too much to outsiders.

I want peace and progress.

This is to my entire Ned Nwoko family. I have realised that I made mistakes. They were not intentional,” she wrote on Instagram.

On Sunday, the 29th of January, 2023, Ned Nwoko wished Laila a happy birthday.

“My dear Laila, as you know, we should celebrate life every day… I thank God for your life and wish you the very best today and always. On behalf of the family, I welcome you to a new age. We love you,” he wrote.

A lot of netizens have reacted to this. Below are some of the reactions.

