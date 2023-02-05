Reactions As Mr Macaroni Backs Out Of Peter Obi’s Campaign In Lagos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Instagram skit maker and political activist, Debo Adedayo Popularly known as Mr. Macaroni has backed out of the labor party presidential campaign that is expected to go down in Lagos on Saturday

The election is fast approaching and the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed are trying to touch several states before the election

The party, a few weeks ago, completed its Visit to some South-South states after states like Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, and Edo were visited

Fast forward to last week, the team embarked on the northern states campaign of which states like Sokoto, Gombe Niger, Nasarawa, Taraba, Kano, Katsina, Bornu, Kaduna, and Bauchi were also visited

However, going into their mega rally at the Tafawa Balewa Square TBS in Lagos, The comic actor has announced that he won’t be available at the gathering

It was reported that some celebrities including Mr. Macaroni had been fixed on posters to show up on the big day

In a post that he shared on his official page on Sunday, Mr. Macaroni pleaded to be excused

According to him, the former governor of Anambra state remains his favorite candidate but he won’t be available

He said he remains committed to casting his single vote for him but he won’t be present at the Tafawa Balewa Square when the rally will go down

Kindly checkout his post

After his post, there were several reactions

Kindly read a few below

Bodeblogs (

)